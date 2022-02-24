Fleet Management Market: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:44:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The fleet management market is expected to be around US$ 64 Billion by 2031; Growing at a CAGR of more than 23.50% in the given forecast period.



Fleet Managements task is a set of duties which is required to keep fleet of vehicles running efficiently. The principal responsibility of any fleet administrator is to comprehend what is really in their fleet at any given time. This will not only just implies that the fleet administrator ought to have a record of all vehicles additionally but also should have in a perfect world that they ought to have a record of all the serial quantities of the different key parts which identify with each of their vehicles. This will stop any false messing with them. It will likewise compose a proper support plan.In the feeling of fleet administration, monitoring a vehicle has two implications. The primary significance is keeping full and an exact record of everything which worries that vehicle, from fuel stops to any upkeep, whether it's a driver fitting another fan belt out and about in a crisis or a full administration. This is fundamental so peculiarities can be recognized and questioned. The second significance essentially knows where vehicles are. This obligation has been made much simpler since the innovation of GPS and discharging it for open use.



How Big is the Fleet Management Market?



The fleet management market is expected to be around US$ 64 Billion by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 23.50% in the given forecast period.



The major driving factors of fleet management market are as follows:



Falling connectivity and hardware cost



Ecological concerns



Execution of Eld mandate



Require for operational effectiveness



The restraining factors of fleet management market are as follows:



Price sensitivity of fleet possessors



The fleet management market is segmented on the lines of its deployment, solution, service, connectivity, vertical and regional. Based on deployment segmentation it covers hybrid, on premises and cloud. Under solution segmentation it covers driver management, asset management and operation management. The fleet management market is segmented on the lines of its service like managed services, integration and deployment service and managed services. The connectivity segmentation contains cellular system and satellite system. Based on vertical segmentation it covers construction, retail, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and manufacturing. The fleet management markets geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Zonar Systems (U.S.), Fleetmatics Group (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), Telogis (U.S.), ID Systems Inc. (U.S.), Workwave LLC (U.S.), Eresource Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Magellan (U.S.), and CarTrack Technologies Co. Ltd. (SA). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

