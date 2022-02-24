Smart Airports Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:40:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- The smart airports market is expected to be around US$ 21 Billion by 2031; Growing at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period.



Airport operations and business models have evolved significantly over the last two decades to carry the explosive increase in the global airline industry. Regulatory reforms and deregulation has guide in a new aviation period globally. Rising countries are viewing dramatic traffic choice of airline, diversity and growth. Increasing competition in the airline sector, airports are suitable extra responsive to the needs of their airline passengers and customers. This is important to focus on further innovation and efforts to price decrease along with production of different benefits for passengers in terms of rising choice and value.

The smart airports market is expected to be around US$ 21 Billion by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period.



The smart airports market is segmented on the lines of its infrastructure, solutions, applications, services and regional. Based on infrastructure segmentation it covers security systems, air/ ground traffic control, passenger, cargo and baggage ground handling control, communication system, endpoint devices and others. Security system is further segmented into biometrics, alerts &cyber security, E-Fence &ground surveillance radar and E-Tag system. Air/ Ground traffic control consists smart systems &scalable air traffic management solutions and automated passport control.Cargo and baggage ground handling control IoT enabled beacons, robots for passenger and baggage movement, common-use selfservice (CUSS) kiosks and RFID baggage reconciliation system and E-gates. Communication system covers wireless airports, smart phones and near field communication. Endpoint devices cover sensors, tags, IP phone and video conferencing. Under solutions segmentation it covers landside, airside and terminal side. Landside covers parking, access roads, perimeter security, car rental, mMass transit and airport city. Airside consists advanced visual docking guidance system (A-VDGS), airfield ground lighting, surface movement guidance and runway improvement and apron management and digital and radar video surveillance. Terminal side covers HVAC, lighting control, digital video surveillance and management, fire and life safety solutions, energy management, life cycle services, building management and automation systems.

Based on application segmentation it covers business application and core application. Business application is further segmented into noise abatement, fee management, performance management and gate management. Core application covers content management, business intelligence, next-generation web, collaboration and integration. Under service segmentation it covers smart business-to-business services, smart airport processes, smart workplace services, smart retail, hospitality, and entertainment services and smart transport and parking services.Smart business-to-business services cover traffic and facilities management and smart supply chain and MRO services. Smart airport processes consists location based services, RFID baggage tagging and noqueue check in solutions. Smart workplace services cover equipment telematics solutions and mobile worker and expert locator. Smart retail,hospitality, and entertainment services passenger-specific retail and hospitality, intelligent advertising, lean retail solutions and telepresence rooms. Smart transport and parking servicesreal-time travel services, intelligent transport services and trip concierge.



The smart airports market's geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for smart airports market for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM Corporation, Vision-Box, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., CISCO System, Inc., Thales Group, SITA, QinetiQ Group PLC, and Raytheon Company. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

