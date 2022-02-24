Blade Server Market: New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:35:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The blade server market in India is growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The blade server market in India is estimated to grow largely driven by the increasing adoption of SMBs.



Server Installations helps the enterprises to overcome the barriers such as poor efficiency, high operating costs, data security and high energy consumption. There has been an increasing demand for blade servers over the years as it allows more processing power in less rack space, simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption.Overall server market in India expected to grow significantly in the future,largely driven by the sectors such as BFSI, ITES and IT. In addition to that,the demand for big data and cloud computing is boosting the overall server market in India mainly driven by blade servers as many enterprises and SMBs showing much interest as they effectively address the increasing real time data transaction requirements.

The blade server segment largely driven by the high adoption for x86 servers. The Indian blade server market is mainly driven by tier 3 and tier 4 data centers. The lower operational cost of the blade servers has also increased the demand. However, the initial investment and the integration with the IT infrastructure imposes a challenge for the market.

The increase of blade servers by SMEs in India will be one of the emerging trend in the market.The traction will be coming from South region due to increase in instalment of data centres in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Also, in these areas the investment by the private companies are increasing resulting into use of more servers. However, the initial cost being invested is more which sometimes affect the use of servers for small companies. Some of the leading players of the industry are Cisco, Dell, IBM, and HP.

This study covers and analyses "Blade Server Market in India". Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

