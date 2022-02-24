Data Center Infrastructure Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:18:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The data centre infrastructure market in India will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the given forecast period. The initiatives by Indian government is helping the market to grow.



Data center infrastructure is the integration of IT and building facilities functions being covered within an organization. It also provides administrators with a holistic view of a data center and its performance using equipment's and the floor space that will improve the efficiency. The Indian data center market is observing new advancements in power, cooling solutions, and bandwidth pricing. With huge adoption of ‘Green IT', service providers and enterprises are both looking forward to build energy effectual data centers through right sizing, enhanced system architecture and better design.



The implementation of technologies such as cloud computing and grid computing in data centers, the India market is expected to have a huge growth potential and with bandwidth costs coming down significantly will lead to affordable data centers hosting. The growth will be primarily driven by data center hosting players, high speed Internet bandwidth service providers,hardware vendors, power and cooling solution providers, and system integrator.



The data centre infrastructure market in India will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the given forecast period. The initiatives by Indian government is helping the market to grow.Also, the use of technological solutions such as cloud, mobile and analytics have forced organizations to create data centre to store the information.However, as the data is increasing there might be issues related to security of the data which might hamper the market. Due to this security of the data, many vendors have started offering the data centre solutions with integration of the security offerings. One of the major trend in the market is the increase in the use of smartphones and tablets. Majority of the customers are now using smartphones to collect the data and store it.Thus, due to increase in amount of the data, few providers started giving cloud solutions which will improve the efficiency and productivity.

The key players include IBM, HP, Netmagic, Tata Communications, and Wipro. This study covers and analyses "Data Centre Infrastructure in India". Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

On the basis of Type:



• Software



• Services On the basis of Verticals:



• Banking & Finance



• Manufacturing



• Transportation



• Energy



• Telecommunications



• Healthcare



• Retail



• Others



Major Key Players



• IBM



• Hp



• Netmagic



• Tata Communications



• Wipro



• CTRLS DATA CENTERS LIMITED



• TULIP TELECOM LTD

