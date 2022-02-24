Cloud ERP Market: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:19:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- The overall ERP market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The future market is driven by cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes.



Cloud ERP is the technology that makes use of cloud technology and platforms for providing ERP software. The use of cloud offers more flexibility and transforms the business processes. The Indian cloud ERP market is comparatively less mature than other markets in the world but expected to grow in the future due to increasing demand from SME's. The increased competition and globalization have become the key drivers for SME's to deploy ERP on cloud to minimise infrastructure cost.The factors such as low IT manpower, low operational cost, data backup and recovery and ubiquitous access are encouraging SME's to move ERP on cloud.



The future market is driven by cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes. Also, cost advantages and flexibility that it brings to the organization fosters the market. The SME segment is expected to drive cloud ERP market more than that of large enterprises. The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecasted years 2015-2020. However, the security issues related to cloud technology and increasing regulatory compliances will affect the market.

Government and large enterprises are investing lot in cloud technology that will give lot of opportunities to the vendors trying to enter the market. For instance, Indian government has initiated "Make in India" project to protect and help companies to start and improve in latest technologies. Some of the major players presentin the market are Oracle, Ramco, SAP, and Wipro. The report also considers someof the watch list companies such as IFS, MYOB and Workday.



This study covers and analyses "Cloud ERP in India" globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. In recent years, leading Cloud Service vendors are looking at offering highly customized and converged solutions to cloud payers and providers across the globe. Leading Cloud Service vendors included EPICOR Software Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd, INFOR, QAD INC, Also Companies to Watch For Plex Systems, Inc., Workday, Inc., MYOB Ltd, Acumatica, Inc.,

Cloud ERP Market Industry Verticals:



By Deployment:



• Public



• Private



• Hybrid



By Implementation Mode:



• Direct Implementation



• Implementation Through Partners



By Enterprise:



• Small Enterprise



• Medium Enterprise



• Large Enterprise

