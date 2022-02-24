Mobile Wallet Market: Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:08:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The electronic accounts which can be maintained through mobiles is known as mobile wallet. As more and more people became techno savvy, there is a revolution in the way people make payments.



The electronic accounts which can be maintained through mobiles is known as mobile wallet. As more and more people became techno savvy, there is a revolution in the way people make payments. The major application areas that drove the country's mobile wallet market are money transfer, mobile recharge and bill payments, utility applications. The population in the metropolitian cities are the major target users.The mobile wallet market in India is forecast to become highly competitive over the course of time.



The major driving factors of Mobile Wallet India Market are as follows:



• The highly competitive Telecom market.



• The growing adoption of smartphones and value-added services.



• Growing awareness of the benefits of Mobile wallets.



• Increased security measures and assurance given by companies.

The restraints factors of Mobile Wallet India Market are as follows:



• People in the rural areas and remote places have less awareness .



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of Mobile Wallet India Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Paytm, Vodafone, Airtel, One97 Communication Pvt. Ltd., MobiKwik and ItzCash etc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Market Segmentation of Mobile Wallet India Market: Key Regions - India Key Vendors - Citrus Payment Solutions - One97 Communications - Oxigen Services India Other Prominent Vendors - Airtel Money - Apple - Google - Mobikwik - M-Pesa - Livquick - PayPal - Tata Teleservices - YPayCash - ZipCash Market Drivers - Increased Benefits of Mobile Wallets - For a full, detailed list, view our report Market Challenges - Infrastructure Inadequacies - For a full, detailed list, view our report Market Trends - Higher dependency on Cell phones



