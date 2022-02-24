Virtual Private Cloud: Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:04:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.5% during the period 2022–2031. The need for low cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market.



The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an emerging market and is expected that VPC will be able to overtake private cloud's market share in the coming years. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus, providing a secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses(SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secured as compared toother cloud solutions available. At present, VPC is witnessing growth mainly inthe developed countries of Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.5% during the period 2019–2025. Despite, certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market. The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom and hospitality. The VPC region market is analysed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure spending's from the SMBs, SMEs and the government. Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware,HP, Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Cloudyn.

This study covers and analyses "Virtual Private Cloud" globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends,current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. Market Dynamics Drivers Increase IT infrastructure investments by the SMEs and SMBs Less deployment cost compared to other cloud deployment models Need for disaster recovery solutions Restraints Companies hesitant towards VPC migration Improper Internet Reach and Slow growth in Emerging Economies Opportunities Growing IOT market. Better customer service.

