Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:03:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- According to the Market Research Engine research report, in 2022, the global BIM market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 15.5 Billion by the end of 2031.



Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a 3D visual presentation of a technical drawing that includes the plan, elevation, and section of a building. It gives architects, engineers, and contractors a brief visualization or an overview of the building, and makes it easier to implement and convey the information more precisely. The BIM tool is considered to be one of the game-changing elements in the AEC industry. The high growth potential for building information modeling in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and complex structures of the healthcare organizations such as hospitals and medical centers provide new growth opportunities to players in this market.



How Big is The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market?



According to the Market Research Engine research report, in 2014, the global BIM market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 15.5 Billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a significant more than 18% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

Request for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105670



The major driving factors of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are as follows:



Optimized Project Performance and Increased Productivity

Enhanced Communication and Coordination Throughout the Asset Lifecycle Management Process

Government Mandates for the Usage of BIM in Various Developed Countries



The major restraining factors of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are as follows:



The High Cost of the Software Required for BIM

Long Training Periods Decrease the Productivity of the Company



The Major Opportunities in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are as follows:



The Growing Demand for Green Buildings

Need for Integrated Process for Designing, Collaboration Coordination in the Aec Industry



The Major Challenges in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are as follows:



The Lack of Information and Awareness About BIM



The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market has been segmented as below:



Building Information Modeling Market Analysis, By Type



Introduction

Services

Software

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105670



Building Information Modeling Market, By End User



Introduction

Engineers

Owners

Construction Managers/General Contractors

Architects

Others



Building Information Modeling Market, By Vertical



Introduction

Healthcare

Commercial

Industrial

Educational

Sports

Residential

Entertainment

Others



Building Information Modeling Market, By Geography



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Building Information Modeling Market has been segmented based on solution type, end-user, end-use industry, and geography. Based on solution type, the BIM market has been categorized into software and consultancy services. by End-users it covers Architects, Contractors, Engineers and Developers. On the Basis of Verticals: The Building Information Modeling Market (BIM) based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, residential, educational, healthcare, entertainment, industrial, sports, and others. Building Information Modeling Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Building Information Modeling Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Building Information Modeling market.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



Report scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Building Information Modeling Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., AECOM, GRAITEC, Dassault Systemes SA, Nemetschek AG, Tekla Corporation, SynchroSoftware Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., and Beck Technology Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Building Information Modeling Market.



2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.



3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Building Information Modeling Market.



4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.