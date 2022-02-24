Parking Management Market by Software: Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 23:00:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The parking management market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR 7.5%.



The number of vehicles are growing on road rapidly which increases problem regarding to the shortage of parking space. Scarcity of parking spaces or parking problems is increasing globally so that parking management is best solution for this problem. Parking management contains various solutions such as it provides information of current parking space existence which results in less traffic congestion to the driver. It also provides efficient and effective use of parking spaces.



The major driving factors of parking management market are as follows:



Requirement of smooth traffic flow

Falling connectivity and hardware costs



The restraining factors of parking management market are as follows:



System inter-operability

Cost sensitivity of parking space machinists



The parking management market is segmented on the lines of its software, system device, and service, parking site type, solutions and verticals. Based on software segmentation it covers payment system and information system. Under system device segmentation it contains automated gates, surveillance cameras and digital video recorders, radio frequency identification transponders, ultrasonic occupancy sensors, handheld ticket writers and parking management meters. The parking management market is segmented on the lines of its services like maintenance and support and deployments and customization. Based on parking site type segmentation it covers off street parking and on street parking. Under solution segmentation it covers parking guidance and slot management, parking enforcement and slot management, valet parking management, parking reservation management, security and surveillance, parking and revenue management and access control. Parking and revenue management is further segmented into pay by plate, smart card based and coin based. Access control segmentation covers LPR based automatic vehicle identification, ID management and biometric. Under verticals segmentation it covers BFSI, corporate and commercial parks, retail, hospitality, healthcare, recreations, transportation transits, government and municipalities and academia. The parking management market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for parking management and related technologies globally.

2) Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for parking management.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of parking management solutions with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Tyco Security Products (Nedap AVI), 3M Company, Siemens AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., TCS International Inc, Integrapark, LLC, Complus Data Innovations, Inc., Amano Corporation, Passport Parking, LLC, TransCore LP, Vodafone Group PLC, Affiliated Computer Services, Group Techna, Inc., Netpark, LLC, Data Ticket, Inc., Parkopedia Inc. and Energy Development Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

