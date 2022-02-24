Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:57:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is expected to exceed more than US$ 34480 million by 2031; Growing at a CAGR of more than 21% in the given forecast period.



The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is projected to observer a flow in demand globally due to its enlarged emphasis on energy efficient data centers. The rising impact of regulatory standards pertaining to data centers is also estimated to accelerate the requirement for DCIM solutions. DCIM is combination of information technology and services management to permit seamless examine of all system across information technology and facility infrastructure to progress the data center energy effectiveness. Data center infrastructure management is driven by power consumption; cloud computing, virtualization and consolidation of data center, heat densities and increasing dependency on IT system.



How Big is the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market?



The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is expected to exceed more than US$ 34480 million by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 21% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of data center infrastructure management market are as follows:



Power and cooling optimization and Dynamic IT work loads



Budget, speed and workload tradeoff



The restraining factors of data center infrastructure management market are as follows:



Decision maker



The data center infrastructure management market is segmented on the lines of its solution, component, industrial and regional. Based on solution segmentation it covers consulting, facility management services, IT asset management and other services. Under component segmentation it covers cooling, power, DCIM Software, IT Asset and others. Based on industry segmentation the DCIM market covers retail, health care, telecom, information technology, banking, financial service and Insurance (BFSI) and others. The data center infrastructure management market's geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographical market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for data center infrastructure management and related technologies. 2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for data center infrastructure management.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s.,Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

