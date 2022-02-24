Global Cloud Gaming Market: Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:34:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The core gamers market is growing at a faster rate in comparison to Smartphone gaming applications. However, the use of poor technology infrastructure and connectivity will hamper the market.



Cloud gaming or gaming on demand is online gaming that offers users' frictionless and direct play-ability. Basically, there are two types of cloud gaming: file streaming and video streaming cloud gaming. The cloud gaming has a positive growth mainly driven by new entrants in the market and improved network performances. The market is witnessing increasing adoption of next generation technologies. The social media games and mobile games are contributing major share to the overall market as these two channels consists of huge customer base.



The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the increase in gaming audience and gaming devices. The gaming audience (core gamers) is expected to drive the cloud gaming market than that of gaming devices (Smartphone's). The cloud gaming market is expected to grow more than of CAGR of 33.5% during the period 2019-2025.

The core gamers market is growing at a faster rate in comparison to Smartphone gaming applications. However, the use of poor technology infrastructure and connectivity will hamper the market. One of the emerging trends in the market is the increase in the use of cloud gamification. The gamification process helps the companies in understanding the productivity and knowledge of the employees.



This process will help the gaming vendors in understanding the gamers' state of mind and make other games. Some of the key vendors in cloud gaming market are Amazon, G-cluster, and Gaikai. The report also talks about the companies watch list such as OnLive, TransGaming, and Happy Cloud. This study covers and analyses "Cloud Gaming market" globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.



Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers -

• Increase in Gaming Audience

• Increase in Development of New Technologies

• Decrease in Piracy

• Low Cost

Market Restraints -

• Supports High-End Smart Devices

• Poor Technology Infrastructure and Connectivity



Market Opportunities -

• For Game Publishers, Developers and Mobile Manufacturers

• Cloud Virtual Gaming

• Increase in Usage of Cloud Gamification



Cloud Gaming Market is segmented on the basis of; By Gaming Audience: Social Gamers Serious Gamers Core Gamers By Device Type: Smartphones Smart TVs Console Units Tablets PCs By Technology: Data Streaming Technology Server Technology Gaming as a Service By Geography: North America Western Europe Asia-Pacific Central Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa Latin America.

