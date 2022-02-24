Managed File Transfer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:28:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The managed file transfer market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR 10%.



Managed file transfer is software which provides secure ad hoc data, external data and internal data transfers through a network. This managed file transfer service manages secure data transformation from one pc to another pc through internet. This software keeps information private and provides higher level of security. It contains many features such as performance monitoring, global visibility, non repudiation, reporting, audit ability and end to end security. Managed file transfer application presents business computerization along with non repudiation and reporting.



The major driving factors of managed file transfer market are as follows:



Improvement in performance Increasing requirement of data security and governance Cost efficiency



The restraining factors of managed file transfer market are as follows:



Taut competitions from share services and file sync



The managed file transfer market is segmented on the lines of its deployment, application, type and regional. Based on deployment segmentation the managed file transfer market covers hybrid, cloud and on premise. Under application segmentation it covers retail, logistics, healthcare, IT, BFSI, government and others. The managed file transfer market is segmented on the lines of its type like accelerated transfer, business to business (B2B), administrative to administration (A2A) and Ad hoc. The managed file transfer markets geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for managed file transfer and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for managed file transfer.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of managed file transfers with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corp., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, Jscape LLC, Tibco Software Inc., Cleo Communications Inc., Linoma Software, Seeburger AG, and South River Technologies Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

