Global Enterprise Portals Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:27:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- The enterpriseportal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.5% during the period 2022-2031. The market grows due to the increase in number of portals used bythe employees.
Enterprises are embracing various technology trends and re-defining the way resources work,collaborate and exchange information across in todays connected world. Enterprise Portals provides single interface to access all kinds of enterprisedata to aggregate and personalize information through application-specificportals. Though not all enterprises have adopted EP due to resource constraintsand security concerns, but soon all types of enterprise will have EP whichdrives usage of many helpful enterprise applications, role-basedpersonalization, and moreover decentralizing government models. Also, the easeusage of enterprise portals through mobile devices and home PCs at singleinformation access is driving users to mandate EP across all verticals.
The enterprise portal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.5% during the period 2019 -2025. The market grows due to the increase in number of portals used bythe employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that willoffer more information for customers, employees and business partners. TheNorth America region is expected to drive the enterprise portal market thanthat of other regions and it is expected to grow around 20% during the forecastperiod.
The lean portalmarket process is an emerging market for the enterprise portal. The marketpotential of the lean portal is increasing as most of the regions are adoptingthis technology for different verticals. The lean vendors are offering betterfeatures than larger vendors which helps them in capturing the market. However, security issues with the virtualization of data will hamper themarket.
The key players include Broadvision, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and TechMaindra. The reportalso includes watch list companies such as Jahia, Fulcrum, and ZensarTechnology. This study coversand analyses "Enterprise Portal" globally. Bringing out the complete keyinsights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity forplayers to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, governmentinitiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
