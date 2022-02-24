Military Antenna Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:20:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Military Antenna market is segmented based on the Type as, Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture, Travelling Wave. On the basis of Application as, Communication, SATCOM, Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry.
The military antennas market study covers several perceptions of the market, with market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, alongside segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. Increasing technological advancements, growing need for modern battle equipment, rising demand for innovative communication systems, increasing security concern, modernization of the military equipment, rise in terrorist activities, attack prone border, increasing demand for high - frequency military aircraft are few of the factors driving the military antenna market. The military antennas are combined with advanced applications like multifunctional radars, 3D drones, etc. which provide better surveillance for accurate target tracking. However, the high cost involved in the development of military antennas is one of the main challenges for the development of the military antenna market.
The military antenna market is projected to grow USD 5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.
Global Military Antenna market is segmented based on the Type as, Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture, Travelling Wave. On the basis of Application as, Communication, SATCOM, Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry.
Global Military Antenna market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Military Antenna market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Research Methodology:
To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Military Antenna market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Military Antenna manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research.
The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are Harris Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Comrod Communications AS (Norway), Terma A/S (Denmark), and RAMI (US), among others. Availability Services among others operating in the Military Antenna market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Report scope:
The global Military Antenna market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level.
