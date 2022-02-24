Targeting Pods Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:16:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Targeting Pods market is segmented based on the Type as, Component, Fit. Global Targeting Pods market is segmented based on the Component as, Component and Technology.



Targeting pods are a device employed by ground-attack aircraft for identifying targets and guiding Precision-Guided Munitions (PGM), including laser-guided bombs, to those targets. This may benefit the air-to-ground attacks in autonomous or cooperative mode, using integrated laser spot tracker and lasers. The growing military aircraft procurement by many countries has led to a growth within the demand for aircraft payload-based targeting system, which are targeting pods, for ability enhancement in precision targeting. Therefore, significant investment has been made on the event of the targeting pods design, which might witness rapid climb during the forecast period.



The global targeting pods market is expected to be around USD 4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR 6%



Nevertheless, major restraint of the market is that the technical constraints of producing targeting pods. The improved need for futuristic technologies, like infrared technologies, thermally cooled infrared devices, and forward-looking infrared technology, will enable the manufacturers to supply new growth opportunities for the market players.



Global Targeting Pods market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Targeting Pods market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.



The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are ockheed Martin (US), Aselsan (Turkey), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L-3 Technologies (US), Ultra Electronics (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), MOOG Inc. (US), Flir Systems (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), and Qioptik (Paris) Availability Services among others operating in the Targeting Pods market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

