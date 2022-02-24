Smart Street Lighting Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:08:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Smart Street Lighting Market is expected to be around USD 30 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.0%.



Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present, lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting. Globally, there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and it is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2024.The traditional High Intensity discharge lamps (HID) consumes lot of energy and generates lot of heat. Thus, with growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints globally countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED based lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned "ON" or "OFF" through the smart devices and can automatically change brightness according to the time of the day. With the technology advancements, most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors. So, whenever there is movement near the pole the lamp's brightness increases.

Request for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105686



How Big is The Global Smart Street Lighting Market?



The global Smart Street Lighting Market is expected to be around USD 30 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.0%.



The major driving factors of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:



Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities

Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs

Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Worldwide

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105686

The major restraining factors of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:



Perception of Higher Costs of Installation and Limited Awareness About Payback Periods

Security and Privacy Issues in Smart Lighting Systems



The major opportunities factor of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:



Advancement of Wireless Communication Technology for Smart Lighting Systems

Increasing Number of Smart City Projects

Development of IoT Technology for Smart Lighting

The Smart Street Lighting Market is segmented on the lines of its Product, Communication Technology, Lighting Source and Application. Based on product is segmented into Luminaries and lighting control. Based on Communication Technology it covers Wired technology and Wireless Technology. Based on Lighting Source it covers, LED lamp, Fluorescent lamp, Compact fluorescent lamp, High intensity discharge lamp and Others. Based on Application it covers Indoor lighting, Outdoor lighting. The Smart Street Lighting Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Smart Street Lighting Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Smart Street Lighting Market.



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



Report scope:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Smart Street Lighting Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram and Honeywell Lighting, Acuity Brands Inc, Bridgelux, Inc., Cooper Industries, Cree, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Smart Street Lighting Market.



2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.



3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Smart Street Lighting Market.



4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Smart Street Lighting Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.