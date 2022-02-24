Smart Street Lighting Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 24 Feb 2022 22:08:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Smart Street Lighting Market is expected to be around USD 30 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.0%.
Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present, lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting. Globally, there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and it is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2024.The traditional High Intensity discharge lamps (HID) consumes lot of energy and generates lot of heat. Thus, with growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints globally countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED based lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned "ON" or "OFF" through the smart devices and can automatically change brightness according to the time of the day. With the technology advancements, most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors. So, whenever there is movement near the pole the lamp's brightness increases.
How Big is The Global Smart Street Lighting Market?
The global Smart Street Lighting Market is expected to be around USD 30 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.0%.
The major driving factors of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:
Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities
Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems
Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems
Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs
Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Worldwide
The major restraining factors of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:
Perception of Higher Costs of Installation and Limited Awareness About Payback Periods
Security and Privacy Issues in Smart Lighting Systems
The major opportunities factor of Smart Street Lighting Market are as follows:
Advancement of Wireless Communication Technology for Smart Lighting Systems
Increasing Number of Smart City Projects
Development of IoT Technology for Smart Lighting
The Smart Street Lighting Market is segmented on the lines of its Product, Communication Technology, Lighting Source and Application. Based on product is segmented into Luminaries and lighting control. Based on Communication Technology it covers Wired technology and Wireless Technology. Based on Lighting Source it covers, LED lamp, Fluorescent lamp, Compact fluorescent lamp, High intensity discharge lamp and Others. Based on Application it covers Indoor lighting, Outdoor lighting. The Smart Street Lighting Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
