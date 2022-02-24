Suncor Énergie dépose ses documents d'information annuels

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - 24 février 2022) - Suncor SU SU a déposé son Rapport annuel et sa notice annuelle 2021 et la circulaire de procuration de la direction 2022.
Pour consulter les documents d'information annuels de la Société, visitez le profil de Suncor sur le site sedar.com ou sec.gov ou le site Web de Suncor à https://www.suncor.com/fr-CA/financialreports.
Les actionnaires peuvent obtenir une copie du Rapport annuel 2021 de Suncor sans frais en communiquant avec les Relations avec les investisseurs au 1-800-558-9071.
Suncor Énergie est la plus importante société énergétique intégrée du Canada. Les activités de Suncor sont reliées notamment au développement, à la production et la valorisation des sables bitumineux, à la production pétrolière et gazière extracôtière, au raffinage du pétrole au Canada et aux États-Unis, et à notre réseau de distribution des ventes au détail d'entreprise, Petro-Canada, comprenant notre Transcanadienne électrique, un réseau de bornes de recharge rapide pour VÉ d'un océan à l'autre). Suncor développe des ressources pétrolières tout en faisant progresser la transition vers un avenir sobre en carbone grâce à des investissements dans l'électricité, les carburants renouvelables et l'hydrogène. Suncor mène également des activités de commerce de l'énergie axées principalement sur la commercialisation et la négociation de pétrole brut, de gaz naturel, de sous-produits, de produits raffinés et de l'électricité. Suncor a été reconnue pour son rendement et ses rapports transparents des indices de durabilité Dow Jones, FTSE4Good et CDP. Les actions ordinaires de Suncor (symbole : SU) sont inscrites à la Bourse de Toronto et à la Bourse de New York.
- 30 -
Pour plus d'information à propos de Suncor, visitez notre site Web à suncor.com ou suivez-nous sur Twitter @Suncor
Demandes des médias :
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com
Demandes des investisseurs :
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com
