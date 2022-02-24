Suncor Energy Files Annual Disclosure Documents

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Suncor SU SU has filed its 2021 Annual Report, 2021 Annual Information Form and 2022 Management Proxy Circular.
To view the company's annual disclosure documents, visit Suncor's profile on sedar.com or sec.gov or visit Suncor's website at suncor.com/financialreports.
Shareholders may obtain a copy of Suncor's 2021 Annual Report free of charge by calling Investor Relations at 1-800-558-9071.
Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP.
Suncor's common shares SU are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.
- 30 -
For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor
Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com
Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114792
