Authors Hope Williams and Orlando Williams' New Book, 'A Journey to the Perfect Love' is a Transparent Look at the Highs and Lows of Married Life

Hope Williams and Orlando Williams, a talented duo of authors have completed their new book, "A Journey to the Perfect Love": an inspiring guide through love's journey.
The Williams' share, "Standing in the ruins and broken pieces of a marriage or relationship that you truly love can make you question everything you thought you knew love to be. The devastation of lies, infidelity, and broken promises cannot be what God meant when He spoke about love. Yet here we were standing in the midst of one of the biggest battles we would face, one that would last for years, not months. The impact made it hard to breathe. Was love worth fighting for? Love is truly a journey, and God does not tell you all the things you will face to fully embrace it. Yet there is a way. You will find it as you dare to journey past the pain of human imperfection to the perfect love. Pack your bags and come discover how perfect love can lead to truth, healing, renewed hope, and restoration."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Williams and Orlando Williams' new book delves into the truth of a loving relationship and how to work through the conflicts that can break it. Though love is glorified and sought after so fervently, there is much to love that seems so ungodly in practice and yet exists within so many.
Readers can purchase "A Journey to the Perfect Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
