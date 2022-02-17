Walter Copeland's New Book 'Tiger-Wolf' is an Engrossing Tale That Invites Readers to Experience a World That's Beyond the Surface

Fulton Books author Walter Copeland, a storyteller from Idaho who spent his childhood in the wilderness of Southern Georgia, has completed his most recent book "Tiger-Wolf": an exciting quest that follows a high school student who has the ability to manipulate ethereal energy. Scott enjoys spending time in the woods of Southern Georgia. Whereas to some, the forest seems to be haunted with ghosts and other entities. Little did this young boy know that as he uses his ability for the common good, an unpleasant memory from his past is waiting to unfold.
Copeland shares, "Scott is a high school student who has learned to manifest an animal body in addition to other skills gained through his research into ethereal energy. However, when he tries to use these abilities to help someone, he inadvertently learns more about the death of his father as well as someone else who not only possesses the same knowledge of ethereal manifestation but knows things about Scott's childhood no one else could. With the aid of this mysterious ally, Scott learns of the dark ethereal entity responsible for so much of the pain of his childhood. When this dark entity unites with Scott's slightly unstable school adversary, he and his enigmatic ally must find a way to fight them on both a physical and spiritual level."
Published by Fulton Books, Walter Copeland's book is a beguiling read that is undeniably a league of its own. The strong story arcs accompanied by compelling characters became the foundation of this remarkable literary piece.
This fantasy novel will definitely linger in the minds of the readers for quite a long time.
Readers who wish to experience this page-turning work can purchase "Tiger-Wolf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
