Author Diane White's new book, 'Keepers Of The Body' is a spiritual guide to understanding your responsibility as designated by God

SAN RAMON, Calif. - February 17, 2022 - (

)

Diane White, a talented author, has completed her new book, "Keepers Of The Body": a faith based guide to the Christian responsibility of unity.

White shares, "God is calling the body of Christ to wholeness and unity. Where unity is lacking, the blessings of God cannot exist in its fullness. Unity is the prelude and primary condition to be met for power, favor, and blessings. All three are shattered by division.

Power, favor, and blessings will flow continuously when the body of Christ is united as one. No fraction, no division—one functioning body. God has appropriated to each person the responsibility of wholeness and unity. Find out what is your responsibility as you read this book."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane White's new book will provide a deeper look into achieving Christian wholeness through executing the responsibility God has given to each and every one of his followers in obtaining unity.

Readers can purchase "Keepers Of The Body" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: