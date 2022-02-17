Author Diane White's new book, 'Keepers Of The Body' is a spiritual guide to understanding your responsibility as designated by God

Diane White, a talented author, has completed her new book, "Keepers Of The Body": a faith based guide to the Christian responsibility of unity.
White shares, "God is calling the body of Christ to wholeness and unity. Where unity is lacking, the blessings of God cannot exist in its fullness. Unity is the prelude and primary condition to be met for power, favor, and blessings. All three are shattered by division.
Power, favor, and blessings will flow continuously when the body of Christ is united as one. No fraction, no division—one functioning body. God has appropriated to each person the responsibility of wholeness and unity. Find out what is your responsibility as you read this book."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane White's new book will provide a deeper look into achieving Christian wholeness through executing the responsibility God has given to each and every one of his followers in obtaining unity.
Readers can purchase "Keepers Of The Body" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.