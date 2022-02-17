Nalini Rai's New Book 'The Tale of a Lost Bird' Holds a Meaningful Story That Brings Light to Important Issues in a Brilliant Way

Fulton Books author Nalini Rai, an artist and poet, has completed her most recent book "The Tale of a Lost Bird": a stirring read about a bird's flight from one place to another and crossing different people and situations. It brings a great representation on topics that are relevant in today's world.
Nalini Rai shares, "The Tale of a Lost Bird is a story that is aimed to evolve through the eyes of our children. It sheds light on the topics that are too sensitive to talk about but too important to ignore. At one, it's of a journey of a bird pure and innocent. At five, it's the chaos of a world. At seven, it's the fight for what's right. And at ten, it's the dream of what will never end."
Published by Fulton Books, Nalini Rai's creative storytelling will draw readers into an eye-opening and inspiring journey of a bird who has always felt lost.
This tale can speak of youth, of chaos, of justice and will, and it can also even be just a plain flight of a lovely bird across this massive world.
Readers who wish to experience this beautiful work can purchase "The Tale of a Lost Bird" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
