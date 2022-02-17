M.J. Parker's New Book 'Miss Mary Lou Asks Why Am I Sad?' is a Comforting Piece That Promotes Emotional Validation

NEW YORK - February 17, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author, M.J. Parker, a talented 20-year-old writer from North Texas, has completed her most recent book "Miss Mary Lou asks Why Am I Sad?": an endearing work about a young girl who woke up one day feeling blue. Upon her way to school, Mary Lou still couldn't understand why she was feeling that way—until a black crow met her sad gaze.

Parker shares, "Mary Lou is a curious young girl who wants all the answers. Miss Mary Lou wakes up one morning to get ready for school and notices she is feeling a bit more blue than usual. She searches for the cause of her sadness high and low but cannot seem to understand why she is feeling this way. While walking to school, an unexpected friend takes notice of Mary Lou's frown and decides to share his wisdom and teach Mary Lou about the validity of her emotions."

Published by Fulton Books, M.J. Parker's book is a meaningful picture book teaching young children that anyone's feelings are valid. It's okay to feel down, to feel frustrated, or to just feel nothing at times.

This read is perfect for the little ones and adults of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Miss Mary Lou asks Why Am I Sad?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: