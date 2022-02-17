Gregg Collie's Book 'The Book of Inventions & Ideas' is an Encouraging Compilation of Ideas and Innovations That Provide Endless Opportunity

MILPITAS, Calif. - February 17, 2022 - (

Gregg Collie, a creative inventor, has completed his new book, "The Book of Inventions & Ideas": an encouraging collection of inventions.

Collie shares, "The book is designed to give an inventor a place to have an opportunity. Moving forward and releasing some of these products and thoughts can be universally, mentally healthy. You may have many ideas; sometimes it just takes one. It would be nice to see all of America's ideas produced that may have been lost. The book is also designed to allow the more financially able to review your idea and make an opportunity to help each and every one of us. They may be looking for something new. These days, our teens need new ideas for our society; it gives them works. As you go forward with all our works, our future will change. The whole world will become a better place."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregg Collie's new book offers encouragement and opportunity for inventors to showcase their work.

