Stephanie Delvaux and Linda Herrick's New Book 'Two Ducks in a Row' is a Delightful Picture Book That Motivates Young Readers to Bask in the Beauty of Outdoor Adventures

Fulton Books author Stephanie Delvaux, a nurse practitioner who enjoys the outdoors with her children and husband, and Linda Herrick, a heartwarming mother to Stephanie, a doting grandma, and a talented artist who loves doing woodworks and crafts, have completed their most recent book "Two Ducks In A Row": a fun and light-hearted read that centers around the ducks' Puddles and Buddy. They are raised by a warmhearted and always-up-for-adventure little girl, Stephanie. These adventure-seeker ducks always go together, Puddles leading the way while Buddy follows behind. But one day, Puddles is nowhere to be found. What will Buddy do?

Delvaux and Herrick share, "A true tale of two mischievous friends, raised by a little girl, and always ready for an adventure. Two Ducks In A Row follows the carefree life of Puddles and Buddy as they search for bugs and play tricks on the dog. Waddling through their country land and escaping the dangers of Mother Nature, these two show us that sometimes a best friend is exactly what you need."

Published by Fulton Books, Stephanie Delvaux and Linda Herrick's book is a gentle portrayal of friendship. Linda Herrick took inspiration from her daughter, Stephanie, and her childhood adventures with their ducks, Puddles and Buddy.

This fascinating piece highlights that adventures are always best when done with friends.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Two Ducks In A Row" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

