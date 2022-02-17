Stephanie Delvaux and Linda Herrick's New Book 'Two Ducks in a Row' is a Delightful Picture Book That Motivates Young Readers to Bask in the Beauty of Outdoor Adventures

Fulton Books author Stephanie Delvaux, a nurse practitioner who enjoys the outdoors with her children and husband, and Linda Herrick, a heartwarming mother to Stephanie, a doting grandma, and a talented artist who loves doing woodworks and crafts, have completed their most recent book "Two Ducks In A Row": a fun and light-hearted read that centers around the ducks' Puddles and Buddy. They are raised by a warmhearted and always-up-for-adventure little girl, Stephanie. These adventure-seeker ducks always go together, Puddles leading the way while Buddy follows behind. But one day, Puddles is nowhere to be found. What will Buddy do?
Delvaux and Herrick share, "A true tale of two mischievous friends, raised by a little girl, and always ready for an adventure. Two Ducks In A Row follows the carefree life of Puddles and Buddy as they search for bugs and play tricks on the dog. Waddling through their country land and escaping the dangers of Mother Nature, these two show us that sometimes a best friend is exactly what you need."
Published by Fulton Books, Stephanie Delvaux and Linda Herrick's book is a gentle portrayal of friendship. Linda Herrick took inspiration from her daughter, Stephanie, and her childhood adventures with their ducks, Puddles and Buddy.
This fascinating piece highlights that adventures are always best when done with friends.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Two Ducks In A Row" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.