Author Joe Ginter's New Book, 'Ditchmen 2' is Another Epic Adventure Following Jay and His Not-So-Late Wife as They Work to Save Their Hometown

SAINT MARYS, Ohio - February 17, 2022 - (

)

Joe Ginter, a comedian with an incredible three-decade career in teaching, has completed his new book, "Ditchmen 2": a thrilling sequel.

Ginter shares, "Teacher Jay Griner, a.k.a. Mr. G, saved his hometown from the Ditchmen invasion. But when the dust settled, or rather mud dried, Jay had disappeared from the townspeople and discovered that his not-so-late wife was responsible for everything. Now together 10 months later with only 12 surviving Ditchmen remaining, they must confront the combined forces of the government (EPA), the media, defense contractors, and Silicon Valley. Once again, Jay and Amy's hometown will not be the same."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Ginter's new book offers adventure and suspense as the battle to take back their hometown continues. Will these heroes prevail? Or will the Ditchmen bring them to a muddy demise?

Readers can purchase "Ditchmen 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: