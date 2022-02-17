Gretchen Dee Folsom's New Book 'Silly Miss Lilly' is a Fantastic Day in the Life of an Ever-So-Curious Girl

AUBURN, Wash. - February 17, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Gretchen Dee Folsom, a retired travel consultant of 23 years, has completed her most recent book "Silly Miss Lilly": a lovely illustration about a curious young girl.

Folsom shares, "This story is about a young girl named Della Rae who is very curious about the lady who lives across the street. She takes the bus in the morning and returns in the afternoon with different bags from different shops. Where does she go, and what does she do with all those things? Open the book to read about the adventure she takes with the lady she calls Silly Miss Lilly."

Published by Fulton Books, Gretchen Dee Folsom's amusing story is a good read for kids and adults. With colorful illustrated pages and a curious kid's adventure, this will leave them entertained and delighted!

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Silly Miss Lilly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

