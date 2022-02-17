Author Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis' New Book 'Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver' is a Heartfelt Devotional for Family Caregivers

Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis, an ordained minister and cancer survivor, has completed her new book, "Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver": a spiritual guide for family caregivers.
Dennis shares, "Through personal experience as a caregiver to my parents, I gained first-hand knowledge of the responsibilities family caregivers carry on their shoulders. It became important for me to find out what other family caregivers say they need to help sustain their spirit during the journey of caring for someone they love. The outcome of this inquiry is a devotional developed in direct response to family caregiver interviews and their answers to survey questions. Woven between the pages of this devotional is a message for family caregivers, individuals concerned about family caregivers, faith communities, and for community groups that are not faith-based. The devotional is a companion for the caregiving journey that invites you to seek spiritual strength and wisdom from God and to replenish your spirit of compassion and love."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev. Dr. Beryl Dennis' new book offers insight from those who are immersed in family caregiving to encourage and guide others to find strength and wisdom in God.
Readers can purchase "Caring for the Spirit of the Family Caregiver" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
