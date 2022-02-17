Dr. Cherice Roth's New Book 'What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?' is a Wonderful Read for Kids With a Highly Important Message About Embracing Their Identity

Fulton Books author Dr. Cherice Roth, a graduate of Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, has completed her most recent book "What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?": a beautiful message of loving oneself and embracing who we are. This story follows Kylee and Kaylon realizing that doctors can also be people of color, of different genders, of different cultures, and many more. There's also nothing that could stop these two from being doctors themselves.
Dr. Roth shares, "We learned with Tristan, Cooper, and Clara in What's a Real Doctor? that veterinarians are real doctors. In What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?, we join Kylee and Kaylon as they discover that not only can doctors look like everyone, but they also look like them! What Does a Real Doctor Look Like? explores and confirms for children that doctors can be of every ethnicity, race, gender, and ability. They even have a pleasant surprise in their discovery process. Be on the lookout for other new additions to the Real Doctor series for children."
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Cherice Roth's illustrated book emphasizes that doctors require no race nor gender nor religion.
It reminds people that every job is for everyone. It reminds kids that they can be who they want to be to their heart's extent, that they can dream—infinitely.
Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase "What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
