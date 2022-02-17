Author Jo Ann Surrey's New Book, 'Reflections on the Water' is a Compelling Tale of the Aftermath of a Family When Their Brother is Returned Home

WOODVILLE, Texas - February 17, 2022 - (

Jo Ann Surrey, a retired widow who enjoys life's simplest pleasures has completed her new book, "Reflections on the Water": a potent tale of struggle and strife.

Surrey shares, "Jesse's brother had made it safely home after his kidnapping. Paul was surprised to find his sister being courted by his neighbor. It seemed a lot of things had changed in the time he was gone. How could he possibly deal with the changes when he had such sorrow in his life?

"Jesse needed to come to a decision about which suitor to continue seeing, the neighbor or the ranch manager—a decision that could lead to marriage. She is surprised by several announcements made by her friends. Everything seemed to be changing around her. She continued to depend on her faith as she navigated the new paths thrown at her.

"Her brother, Paul, had to leave on another trip that would impact all their lives. He had to return to the Amazon jungle, which held unpleasant memories for him. The secret that he had been keeping about that jungle would be revealed when Bartholomew, his friend and coworker, came to visit. Would this trip bring him more disappointment and grief? He was willing to take the chance. He believed God was in this with him."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jo Ann Surrey's new book depicts the lasting effects Paul faces after returning home from his kidnapping. Though thrilled to be back home, he struggles with what he holds close and worries that all he does may lead to more heartache.

Readers can purchase "Reflections on the Water" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

