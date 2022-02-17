Author Susan Bower's New Book, 'Blind Justice & Broken Dreams' is the Gripping Tale of a Man Accused of Murdering His Wife, His One True Love

MACON, Ga. - February 17, 2022 - (

Susan Bower, a talented author, has completed her new book, "Blind Justice & Broken Dreams": a gripping tale of a man and his love in the aftermath of her untimely death.

Bower shares, "This book is about a man and his wife, their deep love for each other, and how it survived until death did they part. Then blind justice intervened. He was accused of killing his wife, the only love of his life. Justice did prevail in the end, which was much too late. I am sure a lot of people out there know about blind justice and broken dreams."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Bower's new book is the tale of a man whose world was ripped from under him as he was most vulnerable and broken-hearted.

Readers can purchase "Blind Justice & Broken Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

