C. K. Hunt's New Book 'Benny the Noisy Bunny' Brings a Wonderful Story of Accepting Your Differences and Embracing Who You Are

Fulton Books author, C. K. Hunt, a budding new author who currently resides in the Piney Woods of East Texas with her family, has completed her most recent book "Benny the Noisy Bunny": a delightful tale set in Quiet Woods where a village of bunnies are all quiet, all except one: Benny. Benny is a noisy bunny who felt different because every time he moves and talks, he makes loud noises. What he didn't know was that these differences will suddenly put the village at an advantage.
Hunt writes, "All the bunnies in Quiet Woods are quiet—all, that is, except Benny, who is very noisy. What will Benny the noisy bunny do when Fox comes to Quiet Woods?"
Published by Fulton Books, C. K. Hunt's book is a meaningful read that lets everyone know that how we differ from others doesn't mean we don't belong. Most times, these differences that make one different are what makes one special.
And Benny reminds everyone about that!
Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Benny the Noisy Bunny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
