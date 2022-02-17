Author Dr. Angela J. Clark's New Book, 'Women Walking Out of the Wilderness' is an Encouraging Read for Those Who Wish to Reach Their Dreams

FORT MEADE, Fla. - February 17, 2022 - (

Dr. Angela J. Clark, a philanthropist with a passion for encouraging others, has completed her new book, "Women Walking Out of the Wilderness": an inspirational read for those wishing to reach their goals.

Clark shares, "Women Walking Out of the Wilderness is a manual for people who are in the middle. You have started to work on your vision; you have hit a hard place and want to quit, but you also want to see what the finish line of accomplishment feels like."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Angela J. Clark's new book channels her own passion for encouraging people to reach their highest potential into her writing, providing the next steps and uplifting push needed to overcome the plateaus on the path to success.

Readers can purchase "Women Walking Out of the Wilderness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

