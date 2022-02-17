Alex Guffey's New Book 'One Perfect Something' is an Awe-Inspiring Short Read on Life's Adversities and the Miracles in Between

WINDSOR, Colo. - February 17, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Alex Guffey, a talented storyteller from Colorado, has completed his most recent book "One Perfect Something": a compelling debut novel about a man named Jeff who has his share of trials and tribulations in life. The author takes his readers to a relatable story of a man who successfully overcame every obstacle that came his way.

Guffey shares, "One Perfect Something is about a man named Jeff. He's nothing special. He's just an ordinary guy living his life the best way he knows how. It's about his everyday life and his overcoming of trials and tribulations he faces. It's a story about love, perseverance, facing and defeating challenges and hardships, and just about how much life itself is worth living through everything that happens."

Published by Fulton Books, Alex Guffey's book is a lighthearted tale on determination, resiliency, and the beauty of genuine love.

This is mostly recommended for anyone who wants a short yet fulfilling read.

Readers who wish to experience this pleasing work can purchase "One Perfect Something" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: