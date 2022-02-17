Author M. Smith's New Book 'Abundant Life' is a Spiritual Guide to Obtaining the Most Full, Wonderful Life One Could Imagine

NEW YORK - February 17, 2022 - (

)

M. Smith, a proud wife and mother who loves to travel, has completed her new book, "Abundant Life": a spiritual guide to a life fulfilled.

Smith shares, "Abundant Life is like a beautiful painting. Each person has the capability to create or paint his or her own masterpiece. This book illustrates most of the elements needed to build a masterpiece. It identifies the components that make life abundant, such as seeing the profound wonders of creation, the beauty of spiritual growth with Christ, the relevance of health, contentment, learning, and more. It attempts to illustrate the beauty and value of an individual and a meaningful life through relationships that we are privileged to have. It gives hope, and it discusses how one can experience abundant life in times of deepest despair. Learning to rely on the Holy Spirit's guidance and grace to manage these components is what makes life a masterpiece. Oftentimes it may not be perfect, but it is meaningful and abundant. But more importantly, it is a masterpiece to God."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Smith's new book will inspire readers to take in as much as they can throughout their lives and to open their hearts and minds to the beauty God has created around them to afford a life of beauty.

Readers can purchase "Abundant Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

