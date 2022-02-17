Nita Lucas' New Book 'The Story of Sir Bill' is a Delightful Tale of a Lhasa Apso Who Enjoyed the Mundanities of Life With His Family

RENO, Nev. - February 17, 2022 - (

)

Nita Lucas, an excellent writer, has completed her new book, "The Story of Sir Bill": a heartwarming memoir that will warm the heart of every pet lover as it recounts the story of a dog who brightened the lives of those around him.

Lucas shares, "The story of Sir Bill is a true story about beautiful Lhasa Apso. It begins in a pet store in Reno, where he lived all his life. This book leads the reader through his life, with his faithful owner Nita. Billy, as he was called by everyone, jogged happily through life, no matter what happened. He was an awesome little dog who lived for 17 wonderful years. Anyone who is a pet lover will genuinely enjoy reading this book about a totally lovable little dog. I am hoping even if you are a pessimist, you can try and picture some of the antics Billy would get himself into. Because I can guarantee you, they did."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nita Lucas' new book is a beautiful read that shows the immeasurable joy a pet can bring into the homes of many families. For sure, everyone, especially pet enthusiasts, will enjoy this little mutt's story.

Readers can purchase "The Story of Sir Bill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

