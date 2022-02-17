Author Ruth Scheeler's Book, 'One by One: The Adventures of Teri-Beri' is a Delightful Chapter Book Following a Little Bear as She Makes New Friends

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - February 17, 2022 - (

Ruth Scheeler, a Maryland native with a knack for the arts, has completed her new book, "One by One: The Adventures of Teri-Beri": a collection of stories about friendship.

Scheeler shares, "Teri-Beri was born in 1997, in the town of Bearsville. A cute and adventurous bear who meets new friends, one by one. Each time she finds a new friend they are all bonded together by her love and energy."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ruth Scheeler's new book captivates the attention of young ones as they follow Teri-Beri through her adventures! She places value in her friends new and old and shows them kindness each and every day.

Readers can purchase "One by One: The Adventures of Teri-Beri" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

