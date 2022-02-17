Author Jim Hendleman's New Book, 'The Civil War That Destroyed the World's Greatest Ever Civilization' is an Epic Trilogy Conclusion

Jim Hendleman, a talented author has completed his new book, "The Civil War That Destroyed The World's Greatest Ever Civilization": a gripping tale of ancient civilizations.
Hendleman shares, "This book concludes my trilogy of the Jaredite civilization and enumerates some of their many achievements and accomplishments. The Jaredite civilization is first mentioned within the Book of Mormon in Ether 1:42-44. Ether was later directed by God to remove everything about them save for their earliest beginnings at the Tower of Babel in Iraq and a few brief tales of their spiritual trials and wars up to their final civil war.
Book 3 discusses some of the known causes of their civil war and is able to go into some detail about how the war was fought despite a decided lack of historical references. This is primarily because Zirchen wrote about very ancient Sumerian and Mesopotamian epic poems that were likely only partially translated into English from the original Sanskrit. The original authors elaborated to some extent on how our original fourth planet was caused to explode and become our asteroid belt. It seems that the Jaredite physics bordered on magic but only from the twenty-first-century perspective. They had weaponized the various components of weather such as lighting, thunder, wind, rain, etc. and used these components to destroy Tiamat, our original fourth planet, and its total population."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hendleman's new book concludes the trilogy of the Jaredite civilization by elaborating on the events that led to their demise.
Readers can purchase "The Civil War That Destroyed The World's Greatest Ever Civilization" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
