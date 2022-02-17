Forza Petroleum Operations Remain Unaffected as it Assesses a Ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on the Validity of the Kurdistan Region Oil and Gas Law

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Forza Petroleum Limited ("Forza Petroleum" or the "Corporation") acknowledges that on February 15, 2022, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (the "Court") has ruled unconstitutional the Kurdistan Regional Government Law No. 28 of 2007, which regulates the oil and gas sector in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Court's judgment also provides that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil may pursue the annulment of Production Sharing Contracts that have been entered by the Kurdistan Regional Government.
In a statement released on February 16, 2022, the Kurdistan Regional Government challenges the Court's judgment and stresses that "it will take all constitutional, legal, and judicial measures to protect and preserve all contracts made in the oil and gas sector".
Normal operations are being maintained at the Hawler license area, which is operated by the Corporation. Forza Petroleum will engage with its partners at the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources to determine the potential impact of the Court's judgment on the Hawler license area and related operations.
ABOUT FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Forza Petroleum Limited is an international oil exploration, development and production company. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "FORZ". Forza Petroleum has a 65% participating interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which has yielded oil discoveries in four areas, three of which are contributing to production while appraisal and development activity continues. Further information about Forza Petroleum is available at www.forzapetroleum.com or under Forza Petroleum's profile at www.sedar.com.
For additional information about Forza Petroleum, please contact:
Kevin McPhee
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: +41 (0) 58 702 93 00
info@forzapetroleum.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114100
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.