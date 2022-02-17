Launchmetrics Inks Partnership With Temera - the Premier IoT Solutions Company - to Create the Industry's Most Efficient RFID Sample Management Solution

Launchmetrics, the leading Brand Performance Cloud for the Fashion, Luxury & Beauty (FLB) industries, announces its partnership with Temera, the premier IoT solutions company in the industry. Through their collaboration, Launchmetrics and Temera will offer Fashion's most efficient RFID sample management solution to help brands streamline their sample management processes, while integrating directly with their ERP, PLM, DAM systems.
In today's climate and as brands are seeking areas to reduce waste, become more sustainable and cut losses, they're turning to digital solutions to help increase their efficiency and optimize their processes. When fashion companies scale to the point that they begin lending samples across the globe, there's a high risk of losing these valuable brand assets. Luckily, sample management and tracking software, which use RFID tags, can control exactly which products have left the showroom, where they are, if they're on their way back to the studio or if they've been misplaced. Because of RFID sample tracking, fashion companies have reportedly experienced up to an 85% reduction in sample loss.
Thanks to this unique partnership between Launchmetrics and Temera, brands will:
- Increase their time to market, while saving on data integration costs
- Gain control of their valuable prototype, sample, and product assets from day one
- Have real-time visibility of product movements, on a global scale, direct from production
- Reduce bottlenecks in operational processes through more accurate data integrations, by connecting directly their ERP, PLM and DAM systems.
"Over the last decade, Launchmetrics and Temera have established themselves as industry allies, providing innovative solutions and strategic consulting to a wide range of Fashion and Luxury brands all over the world. And now, thanks to this partnership, a game-changing approach to the PR world is born - with traceability at its core." - Guido Mengoni, CMO at Temera.
"At Launchmetrics, we aim to create the most efficient and seamless business solutions for our brand partners, to support them from day one," states Arnaud Roy, Chief Strategy Officer at Launchmetrics. "We are constantly evolving and working with the industry's most trusted organizations to drive innovations further and so our partnership with Temera was clear, thanks to their skilled know-how and advanced IoT technology, we can now bring forward our Samples solutions to clients worldwide, with greater speed and accuracy."
Press Contact:
Katherine KNIGHT, Communications Director
Katherine.knight@launchmetrics.com
About Launchmetrics
Launchmetrics is the leading Brand Performance Cloud used by Fashion, Luxury and Beauty (FLB) executives to connect with the modern consumer in a constantly changing landscape. With over a decade of industry expertise, Launchmetrics helps more than 1,000 customers create inspiring, impactful and measurable experiences.
To learn more about Launchmetrics, please visit launchmetrics.com/newsroom and follow @launchmetrics .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.