Greenbriar Announces Corey Charron and Hewa Rahmani Have Joined the Advisory Board

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. GRB (OTC Pink: GERBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that communications experts Corey Charron, and Hewa Rahmani, have joined the Greenbriar Capital Corp Board of Advisors.

Corey and Hewa are experts in both communications and marketing and the company will greatly benefit from their excellent guidance and leadership on branding, communications and public outreach. The company is thrilled to have their expertise direct and lead Greenbriar into its next chapter of growth.

In addition to our advisory board expansion of these two exceptional individuals, Greenbriar has over $2 Billion of contracted projects in the pipeline, including our CDN $550 Million fully approved Sage Ranch sustainable housing project in California, the 400 Megawatt Alberta solar energy project with West Lake Energy Corp., and the 150-Megawatt Montalva Solar project in the Caribbean. All of the above projects are funded at the project level and do not require any shareholder dilution. Greenbriar is currently in negotiations with a USD $700 Billion Fund Manager to provide the entire project level construction financing package for Sage Ranch.

Noteably, Altus Group Limited, the real estate industry's foremost recognized gold standard for 3rd party financial feasibility analysis vetting for banks and lenders, has issued on January 25th, their final report on the financial feasibility of Sage Ranch. The completed 116-page report highlights the summary financial conclusion for Greenbriar as follows: (in US currency)

Development Scenario

Built in 6 phases over approximately 6 years. There will be approximately 165 units per year.



Projected Revenue

995 units, totaling 1,600,763 square feet saleable

Target average sales rate of $272 per square foot of saleable. $408,761,162 projected net residential revenue after 6% sales agent fees.



Projected Profit $173,940,459 projected net profit and a 66.7% profit on cost. Project IRR 61.8%.



$123,719,669 Net Present Value based on a Discount Rate of 6% p.a.







The Company is now at a major turning point in its quiet history where the previous 10 years have solely been focused on creating multi-billion dollar sustainable assets. The next phase is now communications and branding.

The Company believes it offers its shareholders the following unique attributes:

Most undervalued stock in the Real Estate, ESG, and Solar Energy Universe.

Over $2 Billion in Projects with only 29 million shares outstanding.

Significant asset creation to shareholders that does not require shareholder dilution.

Easy access as shareholders can invest as little as $50, $500, $5,000 or $5 Million.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

