Aerodine Composites Awarded ISO 9001 and AS9100D, the Highest Quality Management Certifications in the Aerospace Industry

Aerodine Composites is a premier manufacturer and leading performance designer of advanced composites across multiple market segments, such as Motorsports, Aerospace, Military/Defense, Industrial, and Healthcare.
Over the past 30+ years, Aerodine's commitment to manufacturing has been on constant display across 300+ client partnerships, with a proven track record of providing innovative solutions, enabling performance across major aerospace markets. Successes include professional racing aero packages, high-performance engine components, unmanned vehicle components, EMI-shielded payload systems packaging, PMA retrofits, and FAA-certified structural repairs.
A certified FAA part 145 Repair Station since 2003, on Dec. 9, 2021, Aerodine added another milestone with their certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. Together these certifications are a badge of excellence in quality management and a standard for any Advanced Composites Manufacturer providing products for the Aerospace Industry.
The certifications were administered by PRI Registrar and accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Both the ISO 9001 and AS9100D certifications were completed in a stunning 6-month time period and on initial audit. These certifications will help to further anchor Aerodine as not only a household name in motorsports but also as a premium aerospace composites supplier to the broader aviation industry.
Max Thouin, Aerodine's Vice President of Sales and Business Development, shared:
"While we have built our name and reputation on the unsurpassed quality of our work, Aerodine is proud to provide our customer the safety and peace of mind that comes with an audited quality system. AS9100-D is Aerospace's most stringent quality and traceability standard. The fact that our existing systems already met most of the requirements from the start gave us the confidence that we are living up to our core values of Innovation and Integrity."
Aerodine's quality standards have always been, and will always be, core to every project. This includes a product-specific quality plan supported by procedures on material traceability, in-process inspections, equipment calibration, training, and administrative control.
Visit Aerodine's corporate site to learn more about the Team's trusted expertise in the design & manufacturing of high-performance, lightweight composite structures for the aerospace industry, with the assurance that quality standards meet IS0 9001 and AS9100D levels of certification.
Contact: Max Thouin
Email: info@aerodinecomposites.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.