Aerodine Composites Awarded ISO 9001 and AS9100D, the Highest Quality Management Certifications in the Aerospace Industry

Aerodine Composites is a premier manufacturer and leading performance designer of advanced composites across multiple market segments, such as Motorsports, Aerospace, Military/Defense, Industrial, and Healthcare.

Over the past 30+ years, Aerodine's commitment to manufacturing has been on constant display across 300+ client partnerships, with a proven track record of providing innovative solutions, enabling performance across major aerospace markets. Successes include professional racing aero packages, high-performance engine components, unmanned vehicle components, EMI-shielded payload systems packaging, PMA retrofits, and FAA-certified structural repairs.

A certified FAA part 145 Repair Station since 2003, on Dec. 9, 2021, Aerodine added another milestone with their certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. Together these certifications are a badge of excellence in quality management and a standard for any Advanced Composites Manufacturer providing products for the Aerospace Industry.

The certifications were administered by PRI Registrar and accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Both the ISO 9001 and AS9100D certifications were completed in a stunning 6-month time period and on initial audit. These certifications will help to further anchor Aerodine as not only a household name in motorsports but also as a premium aerospace composites supplier to the broader aviation industry.

Max Thouin, Aerodine's Vice President of Sales and Business Development, shared:

"While we have built our name and reputation on the unsurpassed quality of our work, Aerodine is proud to provide our customer the safety and peace of mind that comes with an audited quality system. AS9100-D is Aerospace's most stringent quality and traceability standard. The fact that our existing systems already met most of the requirements from the start gave us the confidence that we are living up to our core values of Innovation and Integrity."

Aerodine's quality standards have always been, and will always be, core to every project. This includes a product-specific quality plan supported by procedures on material traceability, in-process inspections, equipment calibration, training, and administrative control.

Visit Aerodine's corporate site to learn more about the Team's trusted expertise in the design & manufacturing of high-performance, lightweight composite structures for the aerospace industry, with the assurance that quality standards meet IS0 9001 and AS9100D levels of certification.

Contact: Max Thouin

Email: info@aerodinecomposites.com

