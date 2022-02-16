TaskUs Shareholder Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In TaskUs To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") TASK.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a short-seller report on TaskUs. In the report, Spruce Point states, "After conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point believes shares of TaskUs, Inc. TASK … has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." The report notes the shortcomings of its CEO, CFO, and Principal Accounting Officer, and issues with its financial assumptions and presentation methods, among other things.

On this news, TaskUs's stock fell $5.46, or over 15%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022, injuring investors.

