K3-Innovations Has Retained Biopharmaceutical Development Veteran Jim Baker to Drive Expansion of Its Clinical Research Offerings

K3-Innovations, provider of strategic staffing solutions and biometrics services, proudly announced today pharmaceutical and biotech industry veteran Jim Baker will provide direction and guidance to K3 to grow their Clinical Research Services Business and will be Senior Vice President, Clinical Research Services.
Over his 30-year plus career, Mr. Baker has demonstrated biopharmaceutical development leadership at some of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research firms, including Amgen®, Wyeth®, Covance®, Takeda® and Parexel®. Most recently Mr. Baker served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Research Services at Cytel®.
Jim Baker is widely respected for his expertise at developing clinical research operations, including clinical FSP operations, and his in-depth trial data management and analytics knowledge.
K3 CEO Kajal Anandani said: "Jim has the expertise and track record to drive our expanded service offerings to address the changing needs of the Pharma, Device and Biotech industries. The addition of Jim to our executive team will allow K3 to augment its existing capabilities and expand our service offerings to better align with the current market trends we are experiencing from our customers."
About K3-Innovations
K3 is a leading provider of strategic staffing solutions and biometrics services for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. K3 has an industry-leading track record of delivering talent and biometric project solutions to the industry.
