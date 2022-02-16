Grupo LAFISE Adopts AWS Cloud to Modernize Applications and Move Forward With Their Digital Transformation Process

Grupo LAFISE adopts AWS cloud
Rodrigo Zamora Ter\u00e1n of Grupo LAFISE beside Gerardo Mart\u00ednez and Carla Cisperski of Amazon Web Services during the signing of the strategic signing in the offices of Grupo Financiero LAFISE in Miami, USA.
In the most recent agreement with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) strategic framework, Grupo LAFISE continues consolidating its Digital Transformation process, maintaining as part of its objectives, providing goals to clients through a constant improvement in product development processes and services that add value to its regional clients while saving costs, improving productivity and achieving an effective adaptation in the environment changes, speeding up business.
The Grupo LAFISE and AWS relationship started in 2018, focusing primarily on improving clients' experience, nevertheless, with the signing of this new agreement, it also seeks to improve internal processes. It is expected to reach improvement rates of more than 100% in TI personnel productivity, reduce incident resolution time up to 37%, and shorten new product launch time by 30.3%.
To Rodrigo Zamora Terán, Executive Director of Grupo LAFISE, the evolution of technological capabilities is tied directly to the Organizational Culture, staff training, and automatization and development of Artificial Intelligence, applied to the institution's operative processes.
"Grupo LAFISE's decision to sign this new agreement with AWS is based in the positive results of work months and investment time made during 2021. AWS gave us the confidence we needed to make this transformation project. The accompaniment and advice AWS gave allowed us to build a roadmap, a particular model that adjusts to our needs," stated Rodrigo Zamora Terán.
Gerardo Martínez of AWS stated, "With the modernization of their platforms and migration to the cloud, Grupo LAFISE seeks to improve performance in operations in various points of view and complete their transformation, which will help them to keep innovating in new services."
As part of the accompaniment process and advice from AWS to Grupo LAFISE, executive and technical team training will be given to speed up the cloud transition process, as well as support cultural change management using Amazon's "Working Backwards" methodology, fostering more innovation and agility to the benefit of Grupo LAFISE and its clients.
About Grupo LAFISE
Founded in 1985 in Miami, USA, Grupo LAFISE was born as a "fintech" that now counts more than 36 years of providing solutions to its clients.
Related Files
Nota Firma LAFISE-AWS.docx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.