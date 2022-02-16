Grupo LAFISE Adopts AWS Cloud to Modernize Applications and Move Forward With Their Digital Transformation Process



Grupo LAFISE adopts AWS cloud

Rodrigo Zamora Ter\u00e1n of Grupo LAFISE beside Gerardo Mart\u00ednez and Carla Cisperski of Amazon Web Services during the signing of the strategic signing in the offices of Grupo Financiero LAFISE in Miami, USA.





MIAMI - February 16, 2022 - (

)

In the most recent agreement with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) strategic framework, Grupo LAFISE continues consolidating its Digital Transformation process, maintaining as part of its objectives, providing goals to clients through a constant improvement in product development processes and services that add value to its regional clients while saving costs, improving productivity and achieving an effective adaptation in the environment changes, speeding up business.

The Grupo LAFISE and AWS relationship started in 2018, focusing primarily on improving clients' experience, nevertheless, with the signing of this new agreement, it also seeks to improve internal processes. It is expected to reach improvement rates of more than 100% in TI personnel productivity, reduce incident resolution time up to 37%, and shorten new product launch time by 30.3%.

To Rodrigo Zamora Terán, Executive Director of Grupo LAFISE, the evolution of technological capabilities is tied directly to the Organizational Culture, staff training, and automatization and development of Artificial Intelligence, applied to the institution's operative processes.

"Grupo LAFISE's decision to sign this new agreement with AWS is based in the positive results of work months and investment time made during 2021. AWS gave us the confidence we needed to make this transformation project. The accompaniment and advice AWS gave allowed us to build a roadmap, a particular model that adjusts to our needs," stated Rodrigo Zamora Terán.

Gerardo Martínez of AWS stated, "With the modernization of their platforms and migration to the cloud, Grupo LAFISE seeks to improve performance in operations in various points of view and complete their transformation, which will help them to keep innovating in new services."

As part of the accompaniment process and advice from AWS to Grupo LAFISE, executive and technical team training will be given to speed up the cloud transition process, as well as support cultural change management using Amazon's "Working Backwards" methodology, fostering more innovation and agility to the benefit of Grupo LAFISE and its clients.

About Grupo LAFISE

Founded in 1985 in Miami, USA, Grupo LAFISE was born as a "fintech" that now counts more than 36 years of providing solutions to its clients.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: