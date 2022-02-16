Don't Miss Upcoming PBA a Noon Webinars; MedX Health, Val-d'Or Mining, and Bonterra Resources

MedX Health Corp. - Thursday, February 17, 2022
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates") is pleased to announce that it will be virtually hosting MedX Health Corp. MDX, Val-d'Or Mining Corporation VZZ, and Bonterra Resources BTR, for their signature PBA à Noon webinar.
Join PBA à Noon tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, at 12 pm EDT for a virtual webinar with MedX Health Corp. MDX, a global leader in teledermatology. MedX President of Dermatological Services, Mike Druhan, will update viewers on the company's progress on scaling global access to its unique dermatological image capture technology and fully integrated telemedicine platform, DermSecure®. The screening platform features high-resolution image capture technology that enables the accurate evaluation of moles, lesions, and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours.
The link provides online registration to join the webinar:
www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonwithMedx
Val-d'Or Mining Corporation VZZ focuses on the generation of new projects ("project generator") and early-stage exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from precious and base metals to industrial and energy minerals. In addition, they hold a 100% interest in a group of grassroots properties located in Ontario and Quebec. Val-d'Or Mining, CEO Glenn Mullan will present on Tuesday, February 22 at 12 pm EDT.
The link provides online registration to join the webinar:
www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonwithVal-dOrMining
PBA is very excited to welcome back Bonterra Resources BTR, a Canadian gold exploration company with an extensive balanced portfolio of exploration and mining assets, including the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits, Urban-Barry Mill and multiple highly prospective exploration prospects. Bonterra is located in the mining-friendly province of Quebec, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Recently appointed President, CEO and Director, Marc-Andre Pelletier, will present with PBA on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12 pm EDT.
The link provides online registration to join the webinar:
www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonwithBonterra
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
A recording of the webinar will be available on PBA's YouTube channel shortly after the presentation, https://tinyurl.com/PBAonYouTube.
Sophy Cesar
Managing Partner, PBA
scesar@paulbenwell.com
(514) 641-6897
ABOUT PBA
PBA is a market awareness company founded by Paul Benwell, offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. PBA hosted popular monthly investor 5à7 presentations in Montreal since 2011. Since March 2020, PBA now hosts online webinars. The webinars have drawn an international audience.
