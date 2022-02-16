Voting is Open for America's Favorite Pet

LEWES, Del. - February 16, 2022 - (

)

Voting is officially underway in the America's Favorite Pet™ ("AFP") Competition. This unique opportunity gives pet owners the chance to share their cute and cuddly companions with the world. For the third year in a row, AFP is looking for one dog and one cat to take home $5,000 each, be featured in Catster and Dogster Magazines, and earn the title of America's Favorite Pet.

The Competition is sponsored by Furbaby Socks™, a New York-based company that makes custom face socks; Crown & Paw™, creators of incredible royalty-inspired pet portraits; ökocat®, sustainably sourced natural cat litter; KitNipBox™, a monthly subscription box for cats; VetPet Box™, a vet-approved monthly subscription box for dogs; Pettoonies, creators of pet portraits that turn pets into technicolor tunes; and Printy Pets, a company that makes custom items featuring, you guessed it, people's pets.

Along with giving two animals and their parents an amazing opportunity, AFP aims to help increase awareness for the PAWS Foundation. For three years, AFP has furthered PAWS' mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. America's Favorite Pet, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to PAWS.

Those interested in voting or learning more about AFP can visit americasfavpet.com.

