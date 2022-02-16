SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer Encourages Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that on February 15, 2022 a class action lawsuit was filed against Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus Medical" or the "Company") AFIB. The lawsuit alleges Acutus Medical made false and/or misleading statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's failure to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results. If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff, the deadline to file a motion is April 18, 2022.
If you bought shares of Acutus Medical between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, both dates inclusive, and suffered a significant loss, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights or you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com to learn more. If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 18, 2022.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey D. Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com
