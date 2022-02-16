White Metal Resources Corp. Announces the Resignation of Michael Stares and Appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans as Interim CEO

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - White Metal Resources Corp. WHM CGK TNMLF ("White Metal" or the "Company") announces that for personal reasons Michael Stares has resigned as CEO and as a director of White Metal Resources Corp., effective today. Michael has served since June of 2014. During his tenure, the Company acquired two major Copper-Silver Assets in Namibia and the Tower Mountain Gold Project just west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. All three projects are currently being explored aggressively. Michael also leaves the Company well financed for future work. While the Board regrets losing Michael's leadership it is pleased to announce that Michael has accepted a consulting contract with the Company so that it may continue to draw on his decades of experience and expertise.

The Company's current VP Exploration, Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P. Geo.) will assume the role of interim CEO until a replacement can be found. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has over 20 years of experience with public and private companies as an officer, director and technical advisor, and has taken several private companies public and has been in the mineral exploration industry since 1988. He is a registered geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), an adjunct professor in the Department of Geology, Lakehead University and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

This management change does not alter the Company's current Phase 3 drilling program which continues to test the Tower Mountain Gold Property, with results to be released as they are received.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Property is located 50 km west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and consists of unpatented and patented lands totalling 1,968 ha (19.68 square kilometres) The Property has excellent infrastructure and can be worked year-round with well-maintained roads and a power grid within <5 kilometres. Gold mineralization on the Property is described as intrusive-associated disseminated gold and may have similarities to gold mines hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northeastern Ontario, such as in the Kirkland Lake and Malartic gold camps. One example, the Young-Davidson Mine, is currently one of Canada's largest underground gold mines and in 2021 produced 195,000 ounces of gold (Alamos Gold news release January 17, 2022).

Mineralization hosted by established operations and other exploration projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's Property.

To view drill hole sections and additional project information and maps please visit the White Metal website and slide show at https://www.whitemetalres.com/tower-mountain-au.html. For a detailed overview of the Tower Mountain Gold Project click here.

About White Metal Resources Corp.

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The Company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Mountain Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit https://www.whitemetalres.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Elliot Strashin" Chairman of the Board

For further information contact:

Scott Jobin-Bevans

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 4A8

Phone: +1-647-405-3632

scott.jb@caraclecreek.com

Elliot Strashin

+1-416-504-0077 ext 22

elliot@strashindevelopments.com

Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager

CHF Capital Markets

Phone: +1-416-868-1079 ext 232

thomas@chfir.com

