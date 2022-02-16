Bloom Health Partners Announces Health-Tech Software Platform

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. BLMH BLMHF (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.
"Bloom Shield" software handles Bloom's clients' immediate and long-term health requirements. The platform supports organizations in managing employee health and risk requirements in the workplace, focused on post-pandemic operations and maintaining operational health conditions of workers. "Bloom Shield" cloud software is centered around a secure platform capable of handling large amounts of health data, worker vaccination records and up-to-date health status. Examples include diabetes or critical illness detection.
Bloom's platform includes Apple iPhone wallet integration. Workers can upload and show proof of vaccinations and manage test results to help organizational requirements in post-pandemic operations. Bloom's customers can use these mechanisms to offer other health status information needed in an organization. Employers using the platform can see graphical views of their organization's safety and make data-driven decisions about their operations. A diverse set of statistical health data enables Bloom's clients to make better-informed decisions as they continue to prioritize health as a component of their operations.
"Our client's most important asset is their employees," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Bloom Shield is a software platform that is designed to support our clients with post-pandemic operations requirements and start to focus on other health conditions for more efficient long-term operations. Our software combines a cloud platform for employers to plan for safety and an easy-to-use mobile portal for employees. Our clients can make better-informed decisions with the insight our tool provides. Bloom follows HIPAA guidelines, so all health information is protected and private to the individual. Healthy workers with their personal information kept private is complimented by a productive employer that can ensure business continuity. 'Bloom Shield' provides a long-term win-win for organizations and their workers."
About Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Bloom Health Partners Inc. BLMH BLMHF (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.
For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com
On behalf of the board of directors,
Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
