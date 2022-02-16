Bloom Health Partners Announces Health-Tech Software Platform

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. BLMH BLMHF (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.

"Bloom Shield" software handles Bloom's clients' immediate and long-term health requirements. The platform supports organizations in managing employee health and risk requirements in the workplace, focused on post-pandemic operations and maintaining operational health conditions of workers. "Bloom Shield" cloud software is centered around a secure platform capable of handling large amounts of health data, worker vaccination records and up-to-date health status. Examples include diabetes or critical illness detection.

Bloom's platform includes Apple iPhone wallet integration. Workers can upload and show proof of vaccinations and manage test results to help organizational requirements in post-pandemic operations. Bloom's customers can use these mechanisms to offer other health status information needed in an organization. Employers using the platform can see graphical views of their organization's safety and make data-driven decisions about their operations. A diverse set of statistical health data enables Bloom's clients to make better-informed decisions as they continue to prioritize health as a component of their operations.

"Our client's most important asset is their employees," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Bloom Shield is a software platform that is designed to support our clients with post-pandemic operations requirements and start to focus on other health conditions for more efficient long-term operations. Our software combines a cloud platform for employers to plan for safety and an easy-to-use mobile portal for employees. Our clients can make better-informed decisions with the insight our tool provides. Bloom follows HIPAA guidelines, so all health information is protected and private to the individual. Healthy workers with their personal information kept private is complimented by a productive employer that can ensure business continuity. 'Bloom Shield' provides a long-term win-win for organizations and their workers."

